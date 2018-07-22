A motorcyclist is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash in east Edmonton Sunday morning.

Edmonton police responded to the collision at the intersection of 75 Street and 101 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

It was reported to police that a Mercury Marquis travelling south on Wayne Gretzky Drive turned left onto 101 Avenue eastbound and collided with motorcycle heading north on Wayne Gretzky Drive.

“It was just a thud, a bang. … It was horrible to wake up to,” Tom Enright, who lives near where the crash happened and likes to ride himself, told CTV News.

Authorities said the motorcycle was reported stolen the day before.

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist and his 22-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was declared dead in hospital.

“It's frightening to see something like this,” Enright said. “I gotta ride today and now it's gonna be in the back of my mind.”

EPS is investigating the collision and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPS 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.