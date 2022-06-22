'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
Boutilier was driving east on Highway 16 near Highway 779 Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. when she had a close encounter with an animal on the loose.
"The people coming west, they're all like slowed down and I'm, like, just so confused," she said.
"And then I see this giant, like, buffalo bison thing. I thought it was a moose at first and then it started running into my lane."
She slowed down and pulled out her phone, capturing an eight second video of the animal running out of the median ditch, across three lanes, and into a field on the south side of the highway.
It was not clear where the bison came from or where it went. Boutilier said everyone slowed down until it left the highway, and it didn't appear that anything was damaged or anyone was injured.
"I was so confused. I didn't even realize there was bison close to here. It was so random. I've been driving at night and I've seen moose, but to see a bison, I'm like where did that come from?" Boutilier said with laugh.
Wood Bison bulls can weigh up to 880 kilograms (about 1,900 lbs) and stand about 182 centimetres (6 feet), according to The Canadian Encyclopaedia.
Wood Bison cows can weigh up to 540 kilograms (about 1,200 lbs) and stand about 152 centimetres (5 feet).
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives unsuccessful in bid to launch emergency debate on inflation
The Conservative Party has failed to advance an emergency debate on inflation before the House of Commons rises for summer recess.
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Kadri scores in overtime to beat Lightning, Avalanche on brink of NHL championship
Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
MPs pass 'extreme intoxication' bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government's 'extreme intoxication' bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
Calgary
-
'Eye-popping' inflation rate likely to get worse before it gets better: Economist
The climbing cost of living in Canada will likely get worse before it gets better any time soon, according to ATB's chief economist.
-
Grade 5 class art auction benefits Ukrainian refugee family
When their teacher told them about a family of Ukrainian refugees from Kharkiv trying to rebuild their lives in Alberta, the students were listening.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on commercial construction site
A pedestrian is injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization
During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.
-
Did Saskatchewan's vaccine mandate work? This study may tell us.
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last fall resulted in 49,700 more people getting their first dose over a month and a half, a study from Simon Fraser University has found.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
-
'Very concerning': FSIN Chief calls out remarks on homelessness made by city councillor
FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron is calling out a Regina city councillor over her line of questioning about homelessness.
Atlantic
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Record number of doctors recruited to Nova Scotia last year
Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a record number of physicians were recruited and started working in the province between April 2021 and March of this year.
-
Maritimers react to skyrocketing inflation rates, grocery prices
With inflation now at its highest point in nearly 40 years, Maritime consumers say they are cutting corners.
Toronto
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Bogus sign, real ticket: How fair is Toronto's parking appeal system?
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city’s administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Man dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night, Peel paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
Many Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor, but at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands with lifelong disabilities risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Key 'Freedom Movement' figures meet with federal MPs
James Topp is protesting pandemic mandates and met with some federal MPs on Parliament Hill, including Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Cheryl Gallant.
-
Hydro Ottawa grid still 'relatively unstable,' CEO warns
Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.
Kitchener
-
'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted in the 2001 death of a teen at Puslinch Lake, has been released from prison. Kingston Police say he's been deemed a "high risk offender" and may pose a risk to the community.
-
New hospital planned in Waterloo Region
Planning is underway for a new hospital in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Rally calls on Region of Waterloo to end encampment evictions
With the eviction of a large encampment in downtown Kitchener slated for next week, supporters held a rally and march Wednesday calling on the Region of Waterloo to change course and let the people living at the site stay.
Northern Ontario
-
Magnetic North conference begins in the Sault
The Magnetic North conference is underway in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
-
Sudbury business owner concerned about 'deteriorating' city hall
A taxpayer in Sudbury is questioning civic pride at city hall.
-
Two beaches in Sudbury recognized for safety, quality and accessibility
Two Sudbury beaches have received an international award given to certain beaches and marinas in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm disgusted by our system': abuse allegations at Winnipeg care home prompts calls for oversight
As allegations of abuse at a St. James facility come to light, families and advocates are calling for independent oversight in Manitoba's private care homes.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
-
'I thought I was going to die': Manitoba woman says stolen SUV ripped through her backyard
A woman living in Elma, Manitoba, says she thought she was going to die after an SUV, later determined to be stolen, came tearing through her yard towards her home Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
'Major shift' in weather the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system
Summer heat is arriving in Metro Vancouver on the anniversary of last year's deadly heat dome, and while there's no connection between the two, the first taste of summer weather is also the first test of B.C.'s revamped heat warning system.
-
'Very hard to keep moving forward ': No arrests, charges 4 years after Surrey father's murder
“I feel so bad for Paul. He deserved so much better.” Those are the words of Surrey widow Darlene Bennett, still grieving the murder of her husband four years ago in what police have said was a case of mistaken identity.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation lasting hours at bungalow where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
Vancouver Island
-
'We thought we had it right': B.C. cancels $789M redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. government's $789-million plan to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum has been cancelled, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. fish farm licences renewed outside Discovery Islands until at least spring 2023
Open-net salmon farming may continue off British Columbia's coast outside the Discovery Islands area, while Ottawa undertakes consultation on a plan to transition away from the practice, the federal government announced Wednesday.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder of Victoria woman
Mounties say a 21-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman from Victoria.