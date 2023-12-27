'It will really warm people's hearts': Edmonton students collect socks for the Bissell Centre

Edmonton students are helping the less fortunate stay warm this year as part of the "Sock it to YEG" holiday campaign.

Participants of the fundraiser, which is in its eighth year, collect new pairs of socks for clients of the Bissell Centre.

This year, local students have found a creative way to amass donations - they're gathering them as part of their holiday performances.

"You have to bring socks or you can't attend the Christmas concert," student Althea Benito told CTV News Edmonton.

"You have to bring socks for Sock it to YEG."

Benito is in Grade 5 at St. Boniface Elementary School, one of two Edmonton Catholic schools collecting donations.

"We know this is a bad year for any kind of donations, so to get into our Christmas concert this year, the parents are going to have to bring at least a pair of socks," said St. Boniface principal Tom Rees.

Rees said neighbouring Louis St. Laurent Junior High and High School also got involved in the project.

"Now we've got two schools doing this, and we're hoping that between the two of us we can really make a substantial donation."

Louis St. Laurent School also planned to collect donations during their Christmas concert.

"To fill about five tuba cases is our goal, so that we can support this amazing charity," said Louis St. Laurent Grade 12 student Frances Ikokwu.

"It's one of our largest instruments. So we're just trying to bring out the community to support those who are struggling."

"I think it's great that our band is helping out people because I just feel like it'll help build school spirit," said Louis St. Laurent Grade 11 student Katie Schultz.

"I feel like bringing socks to the people that need it will really warm people's hearts."

Sock it to YEG founder Kevin Medin says the campaign has received corporate and private donations in the past, but this is the first time a school has been involved.

"Some friends of mine have kids at the school and they thought it would be a great program for the school to run, so they reached out to the principal and he said 'Yeah.'"

He says over the years Sock it to YEG has collected thousands of pairs for those in need.

"To date, we're at 42,500 socks that we've given to the Edmonton community."

The students are hoping their performances will add to that total.

"It's Christmas season, so we're all in a giving mood," said Schultz.

"I know it will make the Christmas concert feel more lively."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk