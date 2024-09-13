Jasper state of local emergency ending; visitors asked to be respectful

Jasper is ending its local state of emergency as it gets ready to welcome back visitors and tourists.

The state of local emergency, issued at the end of July in response to a wildfire, will end on Sunday.

"While the immediate threat has subsided, our community continues to face significant challenges in stabilizing the situation and leading into recovery and rebuild," Jasper mayor Richard Ireland said Friday.

"One of the important matters on which we are focused is striking a balance between the resumption of economic activity and supporting residents who are experiencing profound personal grief, loss and anxiety."

Because Jasper relies on the tourism industry to thrive, without it, many would be unable to work, added Ireland.

"We recognize as a reality, given the situation on the ground, that we can't turn a switch and resume our visitor economy. It will grow slowly over time," Ireland said.

In the west part of town, which sustained the most damage in the wildfire, signs will be posted to encourage local traffic only.

"We ask that visitors respect all those areas with restricted access and avoid driving through and taking pictures of the parts of town most impacted by the wildfire," Ireland said.

Areas of the Jasper National Park are also beginning to reopen, including areas around the Columbia Icefield, Honeymoon Lake Campground and Pyramid Beach.

"Several locations of the park and some areas of the town site remain closed," Alan Fehr, with Parks Canada, said. "Closures are in place to support overall recovery by prioritizing public safety, minimizing congestion and protecting the privacy of residents… Entering a closed area is unlawful."

Road closures may be put in place while crews remove trees near roadways.

A list of businesses that are open in Jasper is on the town's website.

Temporary housing

Nearly 2,000 residents were displaced due to the wildfire. The town is working with the provincial and the federal governments on interim housing solutions.

Thirteen vendors submitted temporary housing proposals for review.

"Any housing that may be established is an interim solution and is expected to be rented at market rates," Bill Given, Jasper's chief administrative officer, said.

"We expect modular prefabricated housing to form an important part of that interim solution."

The government of Alberta is funding temporary accommodations for essential workers until Nov. 30.

Of those workers, 95 per cent have been housed, according to the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre.

The provincial and federal governments are working with temporary foreign workers to find new workplaces for those who cannot return to their previous place of employment, according to Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.

As part of the rebuilding process, the centre is also coordinating with Parks Canada and the Insurance Bureau of Canada to expedite demolition, remediation and debris removal. Residents are advised to contact their insurance company to see if they are taking part in this process.

The town is working to bring in a consultant to monitor air quality during the debris removal process. The province is also monitoring air quality around the townsite and protected areas.

"Every indication from the health experts that we have been in touch with so far at the provincial level has indicated that Jasper is safe to occupy, that people's individual homes should be safe," Given said.

The centre is also working to update land-use policies and architectural guidelines for rebuilding.

Government supports are also still available.

Students at schools in Jasper are expected to return to class on Sept. 17.