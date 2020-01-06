EDMONTON -- The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was among the topics discussed by Edmonton’s mayor and the deputy prime minister in Edmonton on Monday.

Don Iveson and Chrystia Freeland met for an hour at Edmonton City Hall, exactly six weeks after their last meeting.

"We're glad to have you here, as always, and really appreciate the open dialogue between local government leaders and federal government," Iveson told Freeland before the meeting.

“It is great to… sit down and talk and hear about priorities of Edmonton and Edmontonians,” she responded.

“One of the things I look forward to talking to Mayor Iveson about… is the new NAFTA. We have now fully concluded the deal and Canada’s job now is going to be to ratify it. And I’m looking forward to briefing the mayor to where we are and seeking his support in that effort.”

The new international trade deal is seen as an arrangement that could help boost local economies.

“I congratulated her on behalf of the (Big City Mayors’ Caucus) for her leadership in getting the new NAFTA done,” Iveson commented afterward.

He also told media he wants to ensure Ottawa continues to work directly with cities on funding agreements, rather than having them count on provincial governments to dole out federal dollars.

“If you have a province that doesn’t want to do what a city wants to do, you need to be able to work directly.”

Edmonton’s mayor added he believes visits like Freeland’s to Alberta are important in rebuilding Ottawa’s relationship with the west.

“I think that goes a long way,” Iveson said. “I think it’s going to have to continue.”

While both parties promised to continue the dialogue, there were no specific promises from the federal government and no specific requests from Edmonton.

Freeland did not take questions from media, but said before leaving she was looking forward to meeting with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary on Tuesday.

After that Freeland will be heading north to Grande Prairie and Peace River "to hear a little bit more about rural concerns."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s Bill Fortier