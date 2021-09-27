Iveson endorses 3 candidates for council
Outgoing Mayor Don Iveson declared his support for three city council candidates on Monday.
Iveson, who announced last fall he would not seek re-election, endorsed Anne Stevenson in Ward O-day'min, Ashley Salvador in Ward Métisand Ahmed Knowmadic in Ward tastawiyiniwak.
Wards O-day'min and Métisdo not have incumbent candidates, while Jon Dziadyk is seeking re-election in tastawiyiniwak.
The mayor said Knowmadic will bring "thoughtfulness, passion for community and an articulate city-building approach to Council's deliberations" in tastawiyiniwak.
Knowmadic was a member of the Law Enforcement Review Board and is an advisor to the National Council of Canadian Muslims.
"After spending four years voting against his tax increases, voting against his downtown-centered plan, and voting against his wasteful spending, Don wants me gone," Dziadyk tweeted. "This is the best news I could ask for!"
In O-day'min, where current councillor Tony Caterina is running after changes to ward boundaries, Iveson said, "Anne's professional leadership in affordable housing delivery and her urban planning expertise are so relevant to representing Edmonton's core."
Stevenson has a masters in city design and is working with the Right at Home Housing Society.
Métis has the highest amount of candidates running with 12. Iveson is endorsing Salvador because of her "thoughtful and impactful advocacy on urban planning and climate issues is grounded in the practical realities facing Edmonton today."
Salvador has worked with local businesses associations and community leagues and describes herself as an urban planner and sociologist.
'A BIT UNFAIR'
MacEwan University political scientist Chaldeans Mensah is “very surprised” Iveson is endorsing candidates in the municipal election.
Mensah argued Iveson is putting his credibility on the line and intruding in the election process, making it unfair for the candidates who are not receiving his boost.
"I think in these kinds of contests, any kind of support from a leader like Iveson is very helpful. But I don't think it's fair to the other candidates to be doing that,” Mensah said.
"The mayor is a very peculiar position. He has a strong sense of political awareness, political credibility, and to simply squander that to endorse a single candidate among a bunch of candidates is a bit unfair to everybody contesting that race."
Mensah thinks Iveson is “concerned about his legacy,” and pointed to the transition memos he released last week.
“He's trying to make sure that the incoming council continues with the Iveson agenda. He wants that progressive vision for Edmonton to be continued under a new council. This is an endorsement to ensure that Iveson's vision for the future continues."
The municipal election is on Oct. 18.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 27: One more day in the 20s
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
White House plays down notion of link between Meng decision, release of two Michaels
The White House is playing down the links between the release of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and last week's decision to abandon the extradition of Meng Wanzhou.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
DNA researchers generate facial reconstructions of three Ancient Egyptians
DNA researchers have created 3D reconstructions of the faces of three Ancient Egyptian men after processing genetic samples from mummies.
Calgary
-
Vaccine enforcement begins in Calgary as doctors renew calls for targeted measures
The City of Calgary has ticketed two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations.
-
Worker dies at construction site in new residential development in Cochrane
A Calgary man in his 50s is dead after suffering traumatic injuries in a worksite mishap in Cochrane Monday morning.
-
Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
Saskatoon
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
-
The inspiration behind a Saskatoon woman's Truth and Reconciliation day shirt design
Shelby Omani is Saskatoon’s latest t-shirt designer, and the product she helped to design has been flying off the shelves.
Regina
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
-
Boy, 14, dead after vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw
A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
Atlantic
-
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
Vancouver
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
Some B.C. residents frustrated by weeks-long wait to sync vaccination records as QR codes become mandatory
As the province began requiring British Columbians to present their vaccine card, complete with QR code, in order to access many non-essential businesses, some fully-vaccinated residents say they’ve been waiting weeks for their records to catch up.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
Winnipeg
-
'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
'They’re damaging an Indigenous icon': Thunderbird House in Winnipeg dealing with vandalism. copper theft from roof
The Thunderbird House is looking to help the people of South Point Douglas heal as the gathering place has become a target for damage, vandalism, and theft.
-
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R&B star R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial after decades of allegations about sexual misconduct with minors.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer in hospital after being struck by car, driver arrested
A police officer is in hospital and a man is in custody after the officer was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Monday.
-
New land-based fish farm proposed in Gold River, Vancouver Island
A new land-based steelhead fish farm is being proposed in Gold River at the site of a former pulp and paper mill that closed in the `90s.
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
School-aged children now account for more COVID-19 cases per capita than any other age group in Toronto
School-aged children now account for the highest share of COVID-19 cases of any demographic in Toronto but the city’s top doctor says that most infections are still being tied back to household transmission and not classroom outbreaks.
-
Remote desktop takeover scam tricking people into giving up personal details. Here's how to avoid it
Police in Ontario are warning people about an ongoing 'remote desktop takeover' scam that is leading to hackers being able to access your personal information and steal money.
Montreal
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
-
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
London
-
'You can't fix stupid': Vaccine passport rule-breakers increasing London, Ont. mayor's outrage
The Mayor of London is 'calling out' people who choose to attend an establishment without a mask or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Hundreds of health care workers at London hospitals remain unvaccinated
Hundreds of health care workers at London, Ont. hospitals remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Fines issued, criminal charges laid over homecoming weekend
While a heavy police presence seemed to keep Broughdale Avenue relatively quiet, a number of fines were issued and an arrest made in the area of Huron and Richmond streets over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.