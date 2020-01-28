EDMONTON -- Edmonton mayor Don Iveson is not opposed to the gondola between downtown and Old Strathcona, but he has a list of principles the group behind it needs to meet to earn his backing.

Earlier this month, Prairie Sky Gondola presented a feasibility study that claimed there would be more than three million trips in the first year.

Some councillors were surprised at those numbers and continue to have mixed feelings about the project.

"We want to do it, but we need to be on the same page and remain on the same page with administration before we start it," said Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson with Prairie Sky Gondola.

The project would cost $120 million and take two years to build.

Iveson says there can be no public money, and he wants consultations and transit integration. The mayor also wants to see Prairie Sky Gondola finances, and assurances that the river valley would not be harmed and that the city would not have to pay for anything if the project fails.

"I would need clarity and strong guarantees on all six of these to proceed," he said.

The gondola debate will continue at city hall next Monday.

