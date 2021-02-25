EDMONTON -- Mayor Don Iveson was joined by three unexpected guests as he told CTV Morning Live what he hoped to see in Alberta's budget Thursday afternoon.

"These are the people who are going to benefit from good decisions for the long term," Iveson said, as he introduced his daughter Alice, his son Dexter…and his dog, Jasper.

His children waved at the camera as Iveson said city hall will continue to take the long view and make the case for Edmonton.

The mayor wants housing funding to end homelessness and continued infrastructure and transit investments.

The province will table its budget Thursday afternoon.