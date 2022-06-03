Jasper Avenue to reopen by noon after single-vehicle crash

A car was rolled early Friday morning on Jasper Avenue across from Edmonton Convention Centre.

The stolen Toyota Corolla was headed east before it flipped around 5 a.m., police said.

The driver and single occupant, an adult man, needed to be extricated by the fire department and was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Jasper Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours. The westbound lanes were open as of 11 a.m., and the eastbound lanes were expected to be open by 11:30 a.m.