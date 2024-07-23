Jasper health-care centre evacuated due to encroaching wildfire

The health-care centre in Jasper has been evacuated as a result of the wildfire burning south of the town, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.

In addition to staff, 23 acute care patients and designated supportive living residents were transported from the Seton - Jasper Healthcare Centre on Tuesday morning.

AHS says three people were discharged to family members and the rest were transported by EMS.

They were taken to health-care facilities in Edson and Hinton, and two were flown to Prince George, B.C.

AHS says it has contacted families of those impacted.

EMS services are still being provided in the town of Jasper to support first responders remaining in the community.

Health appointments, including laboratory, diagnostic imaging, mental health, and public health, have been postponed.

AHS says it will contact patients to reschedule appointments at a later date.

As of Tuesday afternoon the fire was 12 kilometres south of Jasper on both sides of the Athabasca River.