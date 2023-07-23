Jasper National Park brings 2 fires under control after Friday lightning storm

A fire in Jasper National Park, sparked by lightning on Friday, is being held at around 6,000 square metres. (Supplied) A fire in Jasper National Park, sparked by lightning on Friday, is being held at around 6,000 square metres. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island