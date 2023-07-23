Jasper National Park brings 2 fires under control after Friday lightning storm

Nine firefighters and three helicopters are currently at work in Jasper National Park, holding a fire sparked by a Friday lightning storm.

David Argument, Jasper National Park acting superintendent, said several lightning strikes hit the park, starting in two fires.

Park Canada has trained firefighters on stand-by throughout the park system, who do smoke patrols immediately after lightning storms and over the next few days.

Crews were able to find and extinguish the first fire, just south of the Jasper townsite, but the second was not immediately apparent.

"Sometimes lightning can strike, it can actually ignite a fire that will then not really become active until conditions change," Argument said. "Strong winds or drying conditions can sometimes cause those fires to come to life and become more active.

"And that's exactly what happened with this fire."

Argument said, luckily, a driver called in when he noticed smoke on his way through the park.

Firefighters were able to find the fire and start suppression efforts within 20 minutes of it being reported.

On Saturday, there were nine firefighters and three helicopters holding the fire at around 6,000 square metres.

"[The driver] called it in, fortunately, which we encourage visitors to do. Anybody passing through Jasper that sees suspicious smoke, could help us a lot by calling it in," Argument said.

"It could have gone further if we hadn't got a crew on it immediately."