Jasper residents warned about black bears spending time in townsite

Parks Canada is concerned with the number of black bears spending time in and around the Jasper townsite.

The bears are feeding on non-native fruit trees and unnatural food sources.

Officials said the bears are also digging through damaged or destroyed properties in search of any food and "have been especially focused on investigating garbage."

Residents and contractors are being asked to help deter the bears from finding food sources in town.

Parks Canada said all waste should be put in bear-safe bins.

If those bins are full people should email informationofficer@jasper-alberta.ca and dispose of garbage at the Jasper Transfer Station.

The transfer station is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Industrial waste bins in the community are not bear-safe and should only be used for demolition materials.

"It can take minutes for a bear to be rewarded with unattended food," Parks Canada said in a news release.

"While you might think bears would benefit from any food they can find after a wildfire, human food sources are more harmful than helpful."

Parks Canada said it is better for the bears and human safety if they find natural foods on their own.

Bears that learn to search for human food or garbage means they spend more time in areas where they could get hurt, may eat things that are toxic, or could become aggressive.

"When animals learn to associate food and garbage with people, Parks Canada may need to destroy the animals for the safety of residents, contractors and visitors."

Any bears spotted in Jasper should be reported immediately by calling Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155.