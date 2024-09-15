'Armed and dangerous' Edmonton man wanted in killing at Sunchild gas station: RCMP

A 26-year-old man from O'Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with the killing of a man at the Sunchild First Nation gas station in 2023.

Sheridan Goodrunning was shot and killed on Dec. 3, after a fight reportedly broke out at the gas station around 8:30 a.m.

At the time, RCMP said the shooting appeared to be a fight that escalated suddenly, and that there appeared to be no previous connection between the victim and the attackers.

Kyle Whitehorse, 26, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing. He has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday via CCTV at the Alberta Court of Justice in Vegreville, Alta.

RCMP said another man, 33-year-old Edmonton resident Bradley Jerome Jerry is still wanted.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, RCMP said. Anyone who sees Jerry should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Jerry can call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.