Jasper to open Marmot Basin and wedding venue reservations next month

A popular tourist attraction and bookings for several wedding venues in Jasper are opening up next month.

It was announced that the Marmot Basin ski resort will be open for the 2024/25 season sometime in November, just in time for ski season.

Brian Rode, the vice-president of Marmot Basin, spoke with CTV Morning Live's Cory Edel about the status of the hill.

"Nothing was damaged at Marmot Basin … (The wildfire) came within about a half a kilometre below our lower chalet, but it didn't encroach on the ski area," said Rode. "So all of our lifts, all of our buildings, all of our infrastructure, completely untouched."

While many essential workers and displaced residents are occupying hotels, Rode said – aside from the two hotels that were lost to the fire – many more are in the process of opening or are available to book for tourists.

As for the official start to ski season, Rode says it's still up in the air with a soft open date.

"It's not firmly set, but we're looking very optimistic towards the middle of November, around Nov. 15, is what we're targeting right now," he said.

Ski passes for the 2024/25 season are available online.

Wedding venue bookings will open up next month in Jasper for the 2025 wedding season.

The following locations will be available to reserve starting Nov. 1:

Athabasca River wedding venue;

Pyramid Island wedding venue; and

Athabasca picnic venue.

According to the Parks Canada website, those facilities will be available for booking from May 1 to Oct. 13, 2025. For more information regarding the event rentals, click the link.

A full list of what's currently open in Jasper National Park can be found on their website.