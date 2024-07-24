Jasper updates: Wildfire reaches south outskirts of townsite

One of two wildfires threatening the townsite in Jasper National Park has reached the southern outskirts of the Alberta Rockies community.

In an early evening statement, officials with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper said the south fire, as of 6 p.m., was at the town's south limits by strong wind gusts from the south and southeast.

The statement said firefighters remain in the community to combat spot fires and maintain sprinkler lines.

The officials said 10-20 millimetres of rain is forecast to arrive in the next 24 hours, beginning later tonight.

"If the area receives rain, it will help to reduce fire activity," said the statement from Parks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon.

They said afternoon work to fight the fire by helicopter bucketing "proved ineffective" and that fireguard work by heavy equipment wasn't able to be completed before workers had to remove it from the fireline for safety reasons.

The officials said water bombers from Alberta were unable to help because of dangerous conditions.

They said an ignition specialist that came to Jasper to help "complete landscape-level ignition in order to bring the fire to large holding features such as Highway 16 and Athabasca River" has been prevented from doing the work due to "unfavourable conditions."

Wildfire moving 'faster than expected' toward townsite

Todd Loewen, Alberta's minister of forestry and parks, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon the "active and aggressive" fire in Jasper National Park is moving toward the townsite "faster than predicted."

"It's still hard to determine the boundary of the fire because of the intensity of the flames and smoke, and things are very fluid right now," Loewen said.

"Crews are moving to safe locations. It's not uncommon during a fire as the fire changes.

First responders relocated to Hinton due to wildfire activity

Parks Canada has confirmed that first responders are being relocated to Hinton as a result of "significant fire activity and forecasted strong winds."

Vehicles and heavy equipment have been seen leaving Jasper National Park throughout Wednesday afternoon.

The park and townsite were evacuated on Monday night, leaving only essential personnel and firefighters behind.

"If you have not yet evacuated town you must leave now," Parks Canada wrote in a social media post. "This is for your own safety and to allow these critical operations to protect the town of Jasper to continue unimpeded. This decision has not been made lightly."

The sky over the park has grown steadily darker throughout Wednesday afternoon as a result of wildfire smoke, and ash is raining from the sky.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Parks Canada and the province of Alberta for more information.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson

This is a developing story; more information to come…