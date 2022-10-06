Josh Classen's forecast: Another warm spell begins

The one-day cool "snap" is over. We'll get back to the mid-teens by noon today and should be close to 20 C this afternoon.

Wednesday's high of 11 C was Edmonton's coolest day since mid-May.

AND...it's the coolest day we'll have until next Tuesday.

Sunshine and above-average temperatures will dominate the next few days.

After getting to close to 20 C today, we should climb into the low 20s for Friday through Monday.

Will this Thanksgiving weekend be the last weekend in the 20s?

That appears likely...but...not quite guaranteed.

There's definitely some colder air dropping in Monday night/Tuesday next week.

Like this week, it appears it'll only be a one-day cooldown as temperatures rebound Wednesday/Thursday.

The uncertainty is: how MUCH of a rebound? Do we jump back to highs in mid-teens, or up around 20 C?

Both outcomes are possible, but I think the teens scenario is more likely.

Either way, the ensemble modelling doesn't indicate any susutained and significant cooling between now and Oct. 21.

So...we may just continue to ease our way into Autumn right through this entire month.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: 14

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 10