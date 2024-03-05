Josh Classen's forecast: Cold, calm, cloudy (with a bit of light snow)

Clouds kept temperatures from falling TOO far in the Edmonton area overnight and early this morning.

The 7 a.m. temperature of -19 C in Edmonton (both Blatchford and Edmonton International Airport) was 10 degrees "warmer" than Elk Island and all of east-central Alberta was sitting in the -30 C to -35 C range this morning.

In most of those regions, wind was fairly light. But, spots like Vegreville were at -33 C with a wind chill of -42 as of 7 a.m. this morning.

I think we might see the extreme cold warning for those areas lifted briefly today and then re-issued for tonight and Wednesday morning.

In the Edmonton region, we'll stay cloudy with a few occasional flurries through the day.

Temperatures should get to around -15 C this afternoon and with wind staying light, no significant wind chill. (A nice change from Monday.)

Wind speeds should be in the 5 to 10 km/h range today and again Wednesday.

Wednesday should be the last day of the cold spell. Morning temperatures in the Edmonton region will depend on whether or not we get some clearing overnight.

If the clouds stick around long enough, we may only drop to around -20 C. If the clouds start to move out closer to midnight, we could slip closer to -25 C.

Either way...it'll be a chilly start to the day and we'll only get back to around -12 C or -13 C in the afternoon.

One last morning near -20 C on Thursday, but a quick warm-up through the day as temperatures climb into the -3 C range.

We currently have an upper low sitting over central Alberta (cold air aloft). That system will breakdown and shift off to the east in the coming days as a mild westerly flow initially takes over.

By the Friday and Saturday, we're anticipating a weak upper ridge will ripple across the province.

While there's still some uncertainty about just HOW warm we'll get by Friday and the weekend, I'm going with daytime highs just slightly above 0 C Friday and then 3 C to 7 C over the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy. A few occasional flurries.

Light wind.

High: -15

Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: -18

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -13

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning, Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5