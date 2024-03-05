Josh Classen's forecast: Cold, calm, cloudy (with a bit of light snow)
Clouds kept temperatures from falling TOO far in the Edmonton area overnight and early this morning.
The 7 a.m. temperature of -19 C in Edmonton (both Blatchford and Edmonton International Airport) was 10 degrees "warmer" than Elk Island and all of east-central Alberta was sitting in the -30 C to -35 C range this morning.
In most of those regions, wind was fairly light. But, spots like Vegreville were at -33 C with a wind chill of -42 as of 7 a.m. this morning.
I think we might see the extreme cold warning for those areas lifted briefly today and then re-issued for tonight and Wednesday morning.
In the Edmonton region, we'll stay cloudy with a few occasional flurries through the day.
Temperatures should get to around -15 C this afternoon and with wind staying light, no significant wind chill. (A nice change from Monday.)
Wind speeds should be in the 5 to 10 km/h range today and again Wednesday.
Wednesday should be the last day of the cold spell. Morning temperatures in the Edmonton region will depend on whether or not we get some clearing overnight.
If the clouds stick around long enough, we may only drop to around -20 C. If the clouds start to move out closer to midnight, we could slip closer to -25 C.
Either way...it'll be a chilly start to the day and we'll only get back to around -12 C or -13 C in the afternoon.
One last morning near -20 C on Thursday, but a quick warm-up through the day as temperatures climb into the -3 C range.
We currently have an upper low sitting over central Alberta (cold air aloft). That system will breakdown and shift off to the east in the coming days as a mild westerly flow initially takes over.
By the Friday and Saturday, we're anticipating a weak upper ridge will ripple across the province.
While there's still some uncertainty about just HOW warm we'll get by Friday and the weekend, I'm going with daytime highs just slightly above 0 C Friday and then 3 C to 7 C over the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Cloudy. A few occasional flurries.
Light wind.
High: -15
Tonight - Mostly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.
9pm: -18
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -13
Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning, Sunny in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -3
Friday - Partly cloudy
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 1
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 5
BREAKING Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe
Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
DEVELOPING Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
BREAKING Toronto police looking to identify dismembered human remains found on downtown beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
opinion The hidden trap of credit card minimum payments: What you need to know
When it comes to credit cards, the term "minimum payment" is often used as a marketing ploy, promising customers that a seemingly small, manageable monthly payment will keep them in good standing with lenders.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
3 men suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. sailing couple ordered deported from St. Vincent
Three men from Grenada suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked were ordered deported from St. Vincent on Monday.
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become the richest person on Earth again
Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the richest person on Earth, surpassing Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday.
Seven men arrested in India for alleged gang-rape of tourist
Seven men are now in custody in India for the alleged gang-rape of a tourist and assault on her husband, authorities said, in a case that has shone a new spotlight on the endemic problem of sexual violence against women in the country.
Calgary and Edmonton residents carrying the most consumer debt in Canada: Equifax report
The high cost of living and inflation is taking a toll on Canadians, but those living in Calgary and Edmonton are burdened by the most debt, a new report indicates.
Calgary stabbing victim rides a dozen stops on transit bus
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found stabbed at a northeast Calgary LRT station on Monday night.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
-
Sask. residents could see smaller carbon rebate cheques says premier, federal minister
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expects residents could get less money back through the Canada Carbon Rebate following the province's decision not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating.
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave meets singer Halsey
Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
Saskatchewan suffers first loss to Nova Scotia at Montana's Brier
Team Saskatchewan (3-1) fell to Team Nova Scotia (2-3) on Monday night – marking the team's first loss of the tournament.
-
-
Live-stream video of man driving his vehicle into Burrard Inlet prompts Port Moody police investigation
A man was detained in Port Moody Monday night after police were tipped off about a live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
-
B.C.'s securities watchdog fined rule breakers $430M. Why can't it make them pay?
Ronald McHaffie is among more than 400 individuals and companies that the B.C. Securities Commission says owe about $430 million in unpaid administrative penalties and disgorgement orders.
-
-
-
From contact tracing to addressing vaccine hesitancy: How B.C. is responding to 1st new measles case
In response to the first measles case imported to B.C. since 2019, health officials are ramping up public information, doctors are preparing for anxious parents, and new immigrants are getting special supports, CTV News has learned.
BREAKING Toronto police looking to identify dismembered human remains found on downtown beach
Toronto police are trying to identify a number of body parts discovered on a downtown beach last year.
-
Man found guilty of trafficking young woman who jumped off balcony in Toronto to escape
A man from Montreal has been found guilty of trafficking a young woman who jumped off a third-storey balcony in Toronto in 2020 as a means of escape.
-
BREAKING Two teens struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
'It’s just time': Corydon Hardware to close its doors after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
-
BREAKING Ottawa mayor's office broken into overnight
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says his office at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.
-
Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for tonight, with 10-15 mm of rain expected.
-
Here is who's playing at the Ottawa Jazz Festival in June
Ottawa Jazz Festival has released its summer lineup.
-
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
Man accused in cold case homicide will stand trial for 1st degree murder
Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.
-
Fire at Wasaga Beach home causes $700,000 damage
Firefighters battled a destructive fire at a home in Wasaga Beach Tuesday morning.
-
Inquest into Barrie, Ont., man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
-
Wilmot council clears major roadblock in Schneider land donation
Wilmot has unanimously approved rezoning changes that will allow the Schneider family to donate over 230 acres of land to the Rare Charitable Reserve.
-
Kitchener, Ont. family meets with health minister after 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
A month after Ontario's health minister said she’d talk with the Kitchener family who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy surgery, the promised meeting finally happened.
-
-
New court dates set for former junior hockey players accused of sexual assault
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
Windsor community activist, 85, receives Ontario Senior Achievement Award
One of the founding members of Women's Enterprise Skills Training (W.E.S.T.) of Windsor who moved to Canada from Jamaica 65 years ago and is recognized as a longtime community activist has received the 2023 Ontario Senior Achievement Award.
-
Fairmount Properties suing City of Windsor over quashing of 'Global Village' project
Fairmount Properties indicates it is taking the City of Windsor to court over its decision to kill the company's proposed global village plan for the former Grace Hospital site.
-
Man arrested for alleged threats on Facebook
A 46-year-old Chatham man has been charged after allegedly making threats on Facebook.
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
Residents of central Halifax homeless encampment relocate
Residents of a central Halifax homeless encampment were forced to relocate Monday as workers cleared out the site -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for it and four other sites to be vacated.
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.