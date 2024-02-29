Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lingers right into next week

There's a chance of some flurries today, but we're not anticipating any significant accumulation in and around Edmonton.

This weekend's snowfall could amount to a couple centimetres, but we'll talk more about that in a moment.

The headline is the continuing cold spell. Daytime highs are projected to be below -10 C right through to Tuesday (maybe even Wednesday).

In fact, these last few days of the month have been SO cold that they've dropped this month's average high by about two degrees!

Up until Monday, Edmonton's average high for February 2024 was 1.3 C.

The past three days have caused that to drop to -0.3 C and after today, the monthly average high will be -0.6 or -0.7 C.

The 30-year average high for February is -2.7 C.

So...we were FOUR degrees above average with just four days left in the month, but we'll end up "only" two degrees above average.

OK, back to the forecast:

Heavy snow in the mountain parks through the day.

5 to 10 cm of snow from the Edson area northeast toward Fort McMurray.

5 to 10 cm of snow from Calgary/Red Deer NE toward Lloydminster.

BUT...in the Edmonton area, we're just looking at a dusting to MAYBE 2 cm.

For most of today, just cloudy and breezy.

We'll see how the next system develops for the weekend, but it looks like that could give us 2 to 5 cm of snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Daytime highs near -14 C for the next few days with morning temperatures near -20 C.

We're not back to the -5 C range until mid-week and the LONG RANGE outlook has us near 0 C toward the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few flurries.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: -13 **wind chill near -23

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries. Wind easing overnight.

9pm: -16 **wind chill near -26 in the evening

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the afternoon and evening.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - 60% chance of morning snow. Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -11