Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell settles in

We saved the coldest day of November for the last day of the month. And...it really won't be that cold, just back to average.

Temperatures in Edmonton this morning are colder than they've been at any point so far this month and this afternoon's high of -3 will be the coolest daytime high since late October.

The only day with a sub-zero high this month was -1 on the 22nd.

BUT...there was a stretch of six consecutive days with highs below zero from Oct 23-28.

We'll slip into a similar cool spell for today, Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the -2 to -5 range and mornings will be in the -10 to -15 range.

Mainly sunny skies and light wind in the Edmonton area today, then a bit cloudier on Friday.

We start to warm up again through the back half of the weekend. Sunday will be chilly in the morning, but back to around the freezing mark in the afternoon.

There's also a slight chance of some wet flurries or a rain/snow mix late Sunday. At this point, it looks like most (probably all) of that precip will pass north of the city.

There's a bit of uncertainty with just HOW warm it'll get next week.

I'm going with highs of 3 or 4 for Mon/Tue/Wed for now.

BUT...anywhere between 2 and 9 is possible.

That warm streak ends toward the end of next week and the longer-term outlook is trending colder starting around Dec 10.

It looks like we'll get a run of days with highs in the -5 to -10 range, but that's a LONG ways out and I wouldn't be wagering anything on that just yet.

As for snow, aside from that slight risk of some mixed precip late Sunday...the next "best" chance doesn't come until one week from today.

There's a slight risk of some flurries or light snow next Thursday. Again, that's a LONG ways out and not worth betting on yet.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: -3

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm:

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of some late-day mixed precipitation.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4