Josh Classen's forecast: Leaves are falling, but temperatures are rising

A late-September warm spell peaks today and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s across central and southern Alberta.

Edmonton and area should get to the mid 20s today and close to 30 C on Wednesday afternoon.

There's an upper ridge (warm air aloft) sitting over the province keeping skies clear and helping boost temperatures.

As the ridge starts to break down and a low pressure system moves into western Alberta on Wednesday, we'll get an even warmer southerly flow in Edmonton and areas to the south and east.

Further west, showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop early Wednesday.

It looks like most/all of the precipitation will stay west and north of the Edmonton area. However, I'm keeping a slight risk of a shower in the forecast for Wednesday evening or overnight (and some gusty wind).

There's a much better chance for showers in the Peace Country, Whitecourt, and Edson/Jasper regions Wednesday and then from Slave Lake northeast to Fort McMurray Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Behind that low-pressure system and with the ridge gone, we'll drop about 10 degrees from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

BUT...that'll still leave us no worse than "right around average."

Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper teens for Thursday through the weekend.

Looking LONG range: Afternoon highs look set to be in the mid to upper teens right through next week.

Morning lows will drop considerably, though. There's no risk of frost in the next few days.

But, we'll have mornings a LOT closer to 0 C in the city next week...and probably some frost in outlying areas on a few mornings.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 26

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of an evening or overnight shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15