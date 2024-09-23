EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man driving motorcycle dies in Groat Road collision

    An officer with the Edmonton Police Service takes photographs of a helmet and gloves after a crash on Groat Road on Sept. 23, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) An officer with the Edmonton Police Service takes photographs of a helmet and gloves after a crash on Groat Road on Sept. 23, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man driving a motorcycle is dead after an afternoon collision on Edmonton's Groat Road on Monday.

    Edmonton police in a media release Monday evening said the man was driving the motorcycle northbound when he hit the centre median, sending him into the air and into oncoming traffic southbound on the arterial road north of the river between River Valley Road and 107 Avenue.

    Police, who answered the call of the collision at 3:16 p.m., said he was hit by a southbound truck. They said paramedics took the 21-year-old to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

    Speed is considered a factor in the incident, which is still being investigated, police say.

    Police closed Groat Road between 107 Avenue and River Valley Road to investigate and say the road should be re-opened in the next hour.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News