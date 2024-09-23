Man driving motorcycle dies in Groat Road collision

A man driving a motorcycle is dead after an afternoon collision on Edmonton's Groat Road on Monday.

Edmonton police in a media release Monday evening said the man was driving the motorcycle northbound when he hit the centre median, sending him into the air and into oncoming traffic southbound on the arterial road north of the river between River Valley Road and 107 Avenue.

Police, who answered the call of the collision at 3:16 p.m., said he was hit by a southbound truck. They said paramedics took the 21-year-old to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the incident, which is still being investigated, police say.

Police closed Groat Road between 107 Avenue and River Valley Road to investigate and say the road should be re-opened in the next hour.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).