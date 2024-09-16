k.d. lang first individual to be honoured with sign in Neon Sign Museum

k.d. lang is the first person to have their own sign hung up in Edmonton's Neon Sign Museum.

lang's sign was placed next to the sign for Flash Back, Edmonton's first gay bar, where the Edmonton-born, Consort, Alta.,-raised musician once performed.

According to Explore Edmonton, an "interactive element" will be added in the future which will allow museum visitors to "engage with stories connected to lang's life and work."

The Neon Sign Museum, located at 104 Street and 104 Avenue, is an outdoor collection of restored signs from primarily Edmonton's commercial history.

"This latest addition underscores the city's commitment to honouring local icons and making history accessible to all," Explore Edmonton said of adding lang's sign.

lang was inducted into the Canadian Country Music hall of Fame at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards in Edmonton on Saturday, where she also reunited with the Reclines for a performance.

Among the awards she has amassed over four decades, lang has won four Grammys, eight Junos and 10 CCMA awards.