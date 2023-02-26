Kane celebrates in-store clothing launch at West Edmonton Mall

Evander Kane hosted an autograph session and in-store launch of his new clothing line Sunday at ABco in West Edmonton Mall.

Hundreds of Edmontonians lined up for the chance to meet the Oilers' left winger.

In December, Kane partnered with digital fashion marketplace In-House to offer the streetwear collection.

"I enjoy fashion and something that's comfortable to wear. I'm happy to be able to get it off the ground here in Edmonton," Kane told CTV News Edmonton.

The brand, named Defy, recognizes the battles Kane has faced on and off the ice.

Evander Kane proudly wears his Defy clothing line as he signs autographs on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Cameron Wiebe).

"Evander Kane has never said no to a challenge," his brand description reads. "The Edmonton Oilers enforcer has been defying all odds his whole career."

Kane's line features hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts and a hat.

When asked what the reception has been to date, Kane says it's surpassed his expectations. He hopes to release further items in the near future.

"Only big things to come with Defy," Kane said.