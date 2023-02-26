Kane celebrates in-store clothing launch at West Edmonton Mall

Oilers forward Evander Kane signs autographs at ABco in West Edmonton Mall on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Cameron Wiebe). Oilers forward Evander Kane signs autographs at ABco in West Edmonton Mall on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Cameron Wiebe).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island