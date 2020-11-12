EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney has tested negative for COVID-19 after a close contact contracted the disease.

Kenney announced Thursday afternoon that he was self-isolating and had been tested because of the contact.

"Earlier today I was informed that I have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and so, as a result, I have been tested myself and I am awaiting those results."

Kenney was in contact with that person Monday. His office says he will continue to isolate and work from home until Nov. 23, despite the negative test.

The premier called into Thursday's Alberta COVID-19 update where he announced 860 new cases.