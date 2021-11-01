Kenney to announce new emissions reduction projects in Alberta

Edmonton -

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a new emissions reduction project for the province later Monday afternoon.

Kenney will be joined by Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon as well as representatives from the energy, railway and recycling industries.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Warburg, a village west of Leduc. You can watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The project announcement comes as world leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the 26th meeting of the Council of Parties to the UN climate convention, known as COP 26.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke from there, and called for global action in the fight against climate change and a formal commitment to a cap on emissions produced by Canada's oil and gas sector.

Such a cap had been promised in the Liberals' recent election platform, with plans to force emissions down until they hit net zero in 2050. A lack of regulations for the sector has long been a sore spot between environmental groups and Ottawa.

"We'll cap oil and gas sector emissions today and ensure they decrease tomorrow at a pace and scale needed to reach net zero by 2050," Trudeau told the leaders.

"That's no small task for a major oil and gas producing country. It's a big step that's absolutely necessary."

In July, Canada formally submitted its new target, which aims to have 40 to 45 per cent fewer emissions than in 2005 by 2030, to the UN. The previous target was a 30 per cent reduction in emissions from 2005 by 2030.

The prime minister said Sunday that while there is always a lot of attention on the setting of targets, not enough attention goes to meeting them. He said Canada is now focused on implementing the policies needed to meet its existing targets.

With files from the Canadian Press