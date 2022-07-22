Kenney to ask competition bureau to investigate potential gas price fixing in Alberta

As gas prices rise in Alberta, the premier says he's going to ask Canada's competition bureau to investigate potential price fixing in the province.

In a Friday afternoon statement, Jason Kenney said the 13-cent per litre provincial fuel tax introduced in April helped Alberta have the lowest prices in Canada.

“That’s because gasoline retailers chose to pass these savings along to their customers. However, over the last 10 days, the gas price advantage Albertans have enjoyed relative to other provinces has disappeared and it now appears Albertans are no longer benefiting from the tax cut," Kenney wrote.

Kenney says he met with the Canadian Fuels Association Friday afternoon to share Albertans' frustrations, and that he would ask the Competition Bureau of Canada to investigate potential price fixing between competitors — an illegal practice under the Competition Act.

“With Alberta no longer collecting fuel taxes at the pump, Albertans deserve to know why they are suddenly paying as much for gasoline as motorists in Toronto when as recently as two weeks ago they were paying far less," the premier said.

Gas prices have dropped at much as 10 cents across Canada in recent days. Alberta's average sits at 179.1/L, according to CAA.

Ontario currently has the lowest price at 175.8/L and B.C. has the highest at 201.3/L.