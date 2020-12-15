EDMONTON -- The premier and several ministers will join Alberta's Dr. Deena Hinshaw for her regular pandemic update Tuesday afternoon.

The province has some 21,100 active cases after a record day-over-day increase of 1,887 diagnoses on Monday.

Yet, the chief medical officer of health said Alberta's reproductive rate, or R-value, was 0.98, signalling transmission had plateaued in the province.

Hinshaw said that was "not enough" on its own, and that Alberta needed to see both its R-value drop to at least 0.8 and daily case counts decrease.

She will be joined at 3:30 p.m. MST by Premier Jason Kenney, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu, and Community and Social Services Minister Rajan Sawhney.

Watch the press conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The province is expecting to receive its first 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday in Edmonton and Calgary.