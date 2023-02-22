Ketamine used in Edmonton clinic to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
"It’s really an exciting time that we can see such amazing results from a treatment like Ketamine," Dr. Yogesh Thakker from the Manor Clinic told CTV News Edmonton.
"Especially treating someone who has struggled with depression for a long, long time they have a really poor quality of life."
Ketamine is also made for hospitals as an anesthetic.
At the clinic on 11 Avenue and 127 Street SW it’s become a mood and life-changing alternative for some patients suffering from the worst form of depression, which is considered "treatment resistant."
"The effects of Ketamine start within a couple of hours to within a day or so, unlike other antidepressant medications that take two to four weeks before they are effective," Dr. Thakker explained.
He said it’s not known exactly how Ketamine works so differently from other medications, but patient Cassandra Walker said it’s changed her life.
The first few minutes after the Ketamine tablet dissolves under her tongue she admits feeling lightheaded.
"But once those first 20 minutes pass it tends to fade and I’m able to watch a show or take a nap," she said.
Her mood started to change within one week. That was nearly a year ago. Now sessions have gone from twice a week to once every five weeks.
"Everything starts to brighten up again. And it truly does. You don’t really realize how great your world has become until you kind of see it in light again," Walker said.
It’s not cheap, she admits, and insurance hasn’t helped. But Dr. Thakker said some providers are becoming more open to the idea of coverage.
Ketamine is just one in a line of psychedelic-assisted therapies now making strides in part because the government introduced new requirements supporting the treatment.
Dr. Thakker said between 50 and 80 per cent of people trying the Ketamine treatments will see benefits.
What isn’t known yet is whether or not patients might one day be able to taper off the doses completely.
