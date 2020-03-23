EDMONTON -- A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted nearly two weeks ago.

The abduction happened on March 11 in the McQueen neighbourhood.

The girl was walking home in the area of 144 Street and 110 Avenue when a man in a vehicle pulled over, pulled her into his vehicle, sexually assaulted her and then dropped her off nearby, according to Edmonton police.

"The male driver pulled her into the vehicle, sexually assaulted her, and dropped her off nearby. The girl immediately reported the incident to her parents who were looking for her at the time," said Det. Amanda Ross on March 12.

The abductor was described as a light-skinned man in his late 20s to mid-30s with mid-length or short hair and facial hair. He was driving a white four-door car or SUV.

On Saturday, neighbours said heavily armed tactical officers arrested a man in a home just two blocks where the abduction happened.

Neighbours say a white Jeep was also towed from the house where the arrest was made.

A woman who said she is the man’s mother spoke to a CTV News Edmonton camera after the arrest.

"I do live here,” she said"

"In this house where they just arrested someone for falsely. I know you’re recording this, so I’ll just say they arrested someone falsely."

Wade Stene is facing six charges in connection with the incident, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Police say he lived and worked in multiple locations in Alberta and B.C., including Drayton Valley, Fort McMurray, Vernon and Kelowna, and they believe there may be more victims in some of these locations.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Stene is asked to call their local police, or Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk