Kids lace up for 72-hour hockey game in support of cancer research

The World's Longest Hockey Game wrapped up in Sherwood Park Sunday night.

Forty-five young hockey players spent 72-hours straight on the ice at Saiker's Acres in Sherwood Park, raising more than $300,000 to help sick kids.

"I've probably been on the ice for maybe 30 hours," said Jesse Saik.

"I feel pretty good," he added. "I have a couple blisters, but that's about it."

The game is a fundraiser and has been helping raise money for cancer research since 2003.

Jesse's dad Brent Saik, owner of Saikers Acres, started the games after losing his father to cancer in 1994. Over the years, the events have helped raise more than $7.4 million.

The tournament has traditionally been played by adults, with this being the second year that kids have laced up.

Players ranged between 10 and 16 years old and took 4-hour shifts over the weekend, until the last whistle sounded at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Brad Funchak has been driving the Zamboni for every edition of the World's Longest Hockey Game. He said it's fun to see the young players take over.

"It’s a little less stressful because we’re not going for a world record, but the vibe is still the same," he said. "The kids are excited to be involved in this.

"They’re raising money for a great cause, and they get to play hockey all day for four days.”

Last year the game raised around $281,500 for the Ben Stelter Foundation.

The money raised this year will go to the Stollery Children's Hospital and childhood cancer clinical trials at the University of Alberta.

Helping others is what keeps the players going, Jesse said.

"I just talk to my hockey friends and say, 'Come on, you could push through this, let’s go. You’re going to save a kid's life,'" Jesse said.

“The new people probably just came and said 'Oh that’ll be fun, I can play hockey for a weekend and hangout with my buddies,'" Brent said. "But they’re understanding the bigger purpose obviously of why we’re here and that’s to raise money to try and cure cancer, for kids who have cancer.”

This year's game raised more money than last year. However, it fell short of its $500,000 fundraising goal with just over $373,000 donated Sunday night.

Anyone wanting to donate can still do so here.