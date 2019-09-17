A local automotive group has announced it will donate of $3 million over five years to the Kids With Cancer Society

The money, donated by Go Auto, will help hundreds of families with children diagnosed with cancer every year.

Many families were on hand for the cheque presentation Tuesday and shared their emotional stories. They also celebrated what the new funding will mean for children coping with the disease.

The society will use the money on services already offered by the society such as educational and financial programs and counselling.

Kids with Cancer Society executive director Val Figliuzzi called the donation a milestone.

"t’s unfathomable," she said. "We have so many programs we want to expand and also create new programs. This gives us the sustainability which is so important."

With the new relationship, Go Auto and its 40 dealerships across Alberta hope to give more than $5 million with help from customers. They’re donating $10 for each vehicle sold at their 40 Alberta stores and asking customers to match.

September is Child Cancer Awareness Month, represented by a gold ribbon. It acknowledges the thousands of families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.