Jordan Cartwright made some noise Tuesday, celebrating the end of three and a half years of cancer treatments by ringing a very big bell.

Jordan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age 6. He has had chemotherapy treatments every day since.

This month, he completed his treatment.

“There were lots of people that helped and that was the nice part,” Jordan said. “Because if people didn’t help it’d be a lot harder to get through things like that.”

The Kids with Cancer Society has a tradition to celebrate occasions like this; a child gets to ring the Bell of Hope when their treatment ends.

Jordan’s family wanted to have a bigger celebration to mark the end of his big battle, and ordered a 100 pound bell from North Carolina to mark the occasion.

They also presented the Kids with Cancer Society with a cheque, only part of the tens of thousands of dollars that the family has raised to help the groups that have supported them on this journey.

“It's because of the love of others that my family has been able to endure,” said Scotty Cartwright, Jordan’s father. “With it going to the Kids with Cancer and the Ronald McDonald House, it covers the umbrella for every critically ill child in Alberta.”

