Kinsmen Spray Park closed for incoming hot weekend

A very popular spray park will be closed for construction during what is expected to be one of Edmonton's hottest weekends.

Kinsmen Spray Park was closed Friday and is expected to reopen July 22 after the play area is resurfaced.

"The resurfacing of the Kinsmen Spray Park is planned maintenance that was scheduled to increase traction of the spray deck when wet," city spokesperson AJ Dimas-Lehndorf told CTV News Edmonton.

Signage previously said the park would be closed later in the month, but the city "adjusted our schedule to address the areas sooner," Dimas-Lehndorf added.

CTV Edmonton's chief meteorologist Josh Classen forecast a high of 29 C on Friday and 27 C on Saturday.

Edmonton has 74 spray parks; their hours are posted online.