Lago Lindo death ruled homicide, victim shot multiple times: autopsy
Jordan Zouhri was shot to death and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Edmonton police revealed Wednesday morning following an autopsy.
On Feb. 3, the 30-year-old was found seriously injured by police in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, where a "weapons complaint" had been made. He died on scene.
The autopsy said he had been shot "multiple" times.
Investigators are looking for dash-cam or residential security footage of the area from Feb. 3 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Anyone who was driving near Lago Lindo Crescent, or in the area of 157 Avenue between 97 Street and 82 Street, that day and has video footage was asked to contact EPS or Crime Stoppers.
Zouhri's family has also begged the community to help find his killer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
11 injured after city bus crashes into daycare in Montreal suburb Laval, driver arrested
Nine people were seriously injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to first responders. The driver of the bus has been arrested, according to Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
A Conservative government would uphold federal-provincial health-care funding deals: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that if he becomes prime minister he would uphold the 10-year deals Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking to ink with provinces and territories that would inject $46.2 billion in new funding into Canada's strained health-care systems.
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Beetles barking up the wrong tree: Canada's boreal forests dying
Fir trees are under attack in the British Columbia interior, where severe drought and heat are putting forests at risk due to bark beetles.
Shooting in northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Highwood sends 1 to hospital
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
COVID-19, civil disobedience and dam break potental 'high risk' disasters in Calgary: CEMA
The 2022 Status of Emergency Preparedness in Calgary report highlights civil disobedience as a potential future disaster in the city and says the risk is considered high.
National Scotties a sweet reprieve for Silvernagle after her son’s year in intensive care
Robyn Silvernagle will be making her third appearance at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts next week in Kamloops, BC, just weeks after her team was put together.
Sask. RCMP arrest two people after standoff on Highway 16
The RCMP have two people in custody after a standoff on Highway 16 near Waseca on Tuesday night.
Tenants of a Saskatoon high-rise say rent increase is unfair
Residents at a downtown Saskatoon apartment complex are speaking out about what they say are unreasonable rent increases and a lack of attention to building repairs.
RCMP warn of heavy ice, crashes on Highway 1 east of Regina
RCMP are warning of extremely icy conditions as crashes pile up around Regina.
Saskatchewan underestimated need for rapid tests during fourth wave, emails indicate
Saskatchewan underestimated how many rapid antigen tests were needed during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also touting the tests as a key part of its plan to halt transmission of the virus, internal emails indicate.
'It's getting quite monotonous': Residents of Regina housing complex frustrated with chronic theft
A group of residents of a Regina housing complex are frustrated following a string of odd thefts.
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
'It is heartbreaking': Maritime Syrian and Turkish communities react to earthquake and devastation
Thousands are dead and tens of thousands injured following the earthquake that has devastated Syria and Turkey. Maritimers with connections to the region are doing what they can to help during this time of need.
Red Cross Fiona effort exceeds all other disasters, with $54.2 million raised
With more than 58,000 people requiring help, the Canadian Red Cross says its relief efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona last September were its largest ever in the country.
Toronto father watches in horror on phone app as intruders barge into house with child home alone
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described “crypto king” was operating his own fraud scam parallel to the multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
Two teens denied bail in fatal 'swarming' of Toronto homeless man
Two teens accused in the fatal swarming-style stabbing of a Toronto homeless man were denied bail on Tuesday.
Suspected arson at Montreal bar forces evacuation, witnesses heard glass breaking: police
Police are investigating after a bar in Montreal North appears to have been the scene of an arson early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries, but the flames seriously damaged the building and forced residents upstairs to evacuate temporarily.
Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients
The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in east Ottawa
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in Ottawa's east end.
Less than a week after extreme cold, Ottawa could see freezing rain and temperatures well above average.
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
Who will win this new home? Watch the live draw Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The wait is almost over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts get ready to pull the names of the prize winners.
Police investigating fatal fire near Blind River
A body was found after a suspicious structure fire near Blind River, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Monday morning, police say.
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
Njegovan will be able to support Team Lawes at Scotties while on pregnancy leave
Team Lawes vice Selena Njegovan will be able to serve in a support role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after all despite initially being told she'd have limited access on site while on pregnancy leave.
How Manitobans can help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria
Manitoba’s Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
'Someone needs to be accountable': B.C. woman speaks out against ICBC’s no-fault insurance
A woman who was seriously injured in a head-on collision last summer is speaking out against ICBC's no-fault policy, arguing it penalizes the victims of accidents.
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns
A range of pressures on British Columbia forests are reverberating this spring through Houston and other rural and northern communities, where sawmill, pellet and pulp closuresare affecting hundreds of workers.
Coastal erosion is unearthing ancestral bones on this B.C. Gulf Island
A walk past a cemetery can conjure many emotions – sadness, fear and finality. But rarely does it conjure the idea of actually seeing a deceased loved one again. On British Columbia's Gabriola Island, however, coastal erosion is unearthing more than just memories.
'Still many people in the rubble': Victoria man worries for family after devastating Turkiye earthquakes
A Victoria man says a series of devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria have left him feeling nearly paralyzed, as the death toll from the quakes rises above 6,200 people.
Victoria theatre group hosts sensory productions for youngest audiences
A new form of theatre is in its infancy but growing in Victoria, although it has been captivating audiences in other parts of the world for years.