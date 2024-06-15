EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Lake Summerside water quality advisory lifted after high fecal bacteria levels

    Summerside Lake in south Edmonton. (Photo: Google Street View) Summerside Lake in south Edmonton. (Photo: Google Street View)
    Alberta Health Services has lifted the water quality advisory for Lake Summerside in south Edmonton.

    AHS asked Summerside residents not to go in their lake two weeks ago due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

    The advisory was lifted Friday night.

