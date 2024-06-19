Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'

Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.

The investigation began into a drug-trafficking operation in November 2023.

Over the course of the seven-month-long investigation, Mounties said they obtained 24 judicial authorizations and executed search warrants on two homes and two vehicles in Edmonton.

During the search warrants, officers found 9.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5.58 kilograms of fentanyl, 7.13 kilograms of cocaine, 1.3 kilograms of cannabis and 410.44 grams of MDMA.

The estimated street value of the drugs is in excess of $1 million.

They also seized a handgun with ammunition, three tasers, two batons, pepper spray and more than $116,000 cash.

Police said it was an organized crime group operating in Strathcona County and the surrounding capital region.

Two men from Edmonton, 45 and 38, are facing numerous charges.

RCMP said they are known to police but do not have a criminal record.

The pair were released from custody with a court date scheduled for later this month.