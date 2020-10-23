EDMONTON -- Families enrolled with Edmonton Catholic Schools have made their learning plans for the rest of this school year.

According to numbers provided by the division, 10 per cent of families who responded chose to change to the other delivery option.

Beginning in November, 72.75 per cent of students in the division will be in school and 27 per cent will be learning at home.

Of the 43,495 students enrolled, 41,620 responded to the survey.

Edmonton Catholic Schools initially planned to break the school year into four quarters, allowing students to decide how they want to learn in advance of each quartermester.

It announced the decision to end that plan on Oct. 5, citing staffing challenges and a desire for more stability for students.

Families had until Oct. 15 to make their decision for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

Edmonton’s public schools, which are maintaining the quartermester system, had a 2.2 per cent increase in families choosing online learning for the second quarter.