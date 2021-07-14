EDMONTON -- Live music is returning to the Jubilee Auditorium, but you'll need to bring your lawn chairs.

JubeFest is happening on Thursday evenings in July on the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium's southeast patio.

This week Edmonton-based husband and wife duo 100 mile house are the featured performers.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available on the Jubilee Auditorium's website.

The next two JubeFests feature Ann Vriend and Krissy Feniak.