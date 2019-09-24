EDMONTON -- Leduc County's mayor and council declared a state of agricultural disaster, going against their administration’s recommendation.

In the report presented to council Tuesday, it said that council should not declare a state of agricultural disaster at this time, and to revisit the issue at the Oct. 22 meeting.

The report also stated that producers are more optimistic than they were earlier in the September.

But with the chance of a heavy frost or significant snowfall like the region had in 2018, administration recommended the reassessment of the situation in October.

According to the county, extra precipitation this summer has created difficulties for agricultural producers in the area.

Administration had been gathering feedback from producers since early in September and delivered the report to council for discussion Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett.