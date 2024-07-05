EDMONTON
    • Legal Aid to continue services under funding extension as negotiations with province continue

    The province and Legal Aid Alberta have agreed to extend their recently expired agreement by two months.

    On Wednesday, Legal Aid, which helps low-income people access legal services, said it would be stopping services on July 9 after contract negotiations with the Alberta government stalled.

    During those negotiations, Legal Aid said the province offered an ultimatum that would give the justice minister power to adjust funding, restrict the use of funds or terminate the grant agreement with 30 days' notice.

    Legal Aid rejected the ultimatum, saying it would undermine the agency's independence.

    On Friday, the minister of justice, Legal Aid and the Law Society of Alberta announced that services would continue under an extension of the expired governance agreement while negotiations continue.

    “We look forward to good faith negotiations and establishing a long-term governance agreement that ensures independent legal advice and assistance for vulnerable and disadvantaged Albertans in the justice system,” said Ryan Callioux of Legal Aid Alberta.

    The extension will be in place until Sept. 5. During that time, Legal Aid certificates will continue to be issued.

