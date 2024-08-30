Library card sign-up contest coming to Central Alberta

Libraries in Central Alberta are inviting community members to sign up for or renew their existing library cards this autumn.

While you are eligible to sign up for a library card at any point throughout the year, those signing up in September and October this year have the potential to win big.

New and renewed library patrons will be entered into a prize draw for either a $100 Visa gift card or a $50 Visa gift card. Five lucky community members will take home $100 and a further four will win $50.

According to Parkland Regional Library System (PRLS), "getting a library card is quick, easy and gives you access to huge collections of books, movies, magazines, games and more."

You will need to bring yourself and your proof of address to your local library to sign up. Library staff will be able to assist you with both getting a library card and entering the contest. Winners will be announced at the beginning of November and prizes can be picked up at your local library location.

"With countless events, programs, technology and digital resources on offer, there really is no better time to join the library," states a press release from PRLS.

Parkland Regional Library System is a regional library headquartered in Lacombe that supports 49 member libraries across Central Alberta.

They were formed in 1959 as a way to bring cost-effective service and support to libraries across a large region. In the years since then, PRLS has expanded their cooperative network significantly and now services approximately 250,000 residents across 64 municipalities and six reserves.

PRLS is assisting its member libraries in running this contest.