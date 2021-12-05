Light up the Square in Windermere helps collect clothing donations for Hope Mission

EDMONTON -

Edmontonians helped donate winter clothing for the Hope Mission at an event in Windermere on Sunday.

The businesses at Currents of Windermere Town Square partnered with the shelter to host a clothing and donation drive to support the needs of vulnerable Edmontonians as temperatures plunge.

In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the Grinch made an appearance and will light up the Towne Square at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Renowned chef Steve Buzak also created several holiday-themed ice sculptures to enjoy.

Wanda Crantz, shopping centre manager, told CTV News Edmonton that the complex of small businesses is always looking to give back to the community.

Ever since the Hope Mission's winter clothing and supplies warehouse burned down in October, Crantz said the businesses wanted to help do their part to support those experiencing homelessness.

Lauren Reid, community liaison for the Hope Mission, said it was only fitting that the event happened on a cold winter day in Edmonton.

"It is so cold right now," Reid added. "I'm really grateful that on a day like today, I have warm spaces I can go into.

"Without things like shelters, for people experiencing homelessness, days like today are serious problems. They are really dangerous."

While the Hope Mission received numerous donations after the fire, Reid said the cold weather is causing the shelter to go through winter clothing and supplies very quickly.

"There is a huge store we need to build back up," she said. "Any help from the community is really appreciated."

Reid said toques, gloves, and mitts are some of the items in most need for the shelter.

"We blast through winter goods," Reid said. "We are so grateful for your compassionate saving help."