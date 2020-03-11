EDMONTON -- "Take it seriously but don't freak out."

That's how Tim Caulfield says we should be handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Caulfield is a professor at the University of Alberta who specializes in science and communication. He says separating fact from fiction on COVID-19 is difficult but important.

"The individual risk is relatively low unless you're an individual in a vulnerable population. But you still want everyone to take it seriously. So there is this balance," he said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "Stay calm, listen to the public health authorities, listen to the science."

Caulfield said the World Health Organization and the Public Health Agency of Canada are gathering the scientific information properly and can provide the most sensible, up-to-date advice.

Official recommendations include washing hands frequently, avoiding handshakes and other physical contact and staying home when you feel sick.

"I'm hopeful that we're going to, from a public health policy perspective, get a handle on this and there's going to be a calm settling over this but it's going to get worse before it gets better," Caulfield said.