Live updates: McDavid, Oilers look for first Stanley Cup win since 1990
7:45 p.m. EDT / 5:45 p.m. MST
TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shares a picture from the press box in Amerant Bank Arena, indicating many fans have made the trip from Edmonton to see Game 7.
"Pretty healthy mix of Panthers and Oilers fans here for Game 7," Johnston said in his post.
7:22 p.m. EDT / 5:22 p.m. MST
Edmonton Police Service have asked fans to refrain from congregating near Rogers Place unless they're attending the watch party.
"The fan parks have reached full capacity," EPS said.
Edmonton Police congregate near Rogers Arena ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on June 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News)
Pregame notes
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers go into Monday night looking to make history.
The Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers and looking dead in the water, managed to string together three wins and force a deciding Game 7 that, regardless of the outcome, will make history.
Follow CTVNews.ca for Game 7 updates throughout the night.
Edmonton is looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0, and the first since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to do so in the Stanley Cup Final.
The 27-year-old McDavid has been dominant throughout the Stanley Cup Final, scoring three goals and eight assists for 11 points against the Panthers. He leads the post-season in assists (34) and points (42), becoming just the third player in NHL history to hit the 40-point mark in a single playoff season.
The other two were Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
McDavid, who already broke Gretzky's record for most assists in a single playoff season, is also five points away from tying "The Great One's" record for most in a single post-season of 47, which he set in 1985.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid breaks down ice during practice on June 23, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla., the day before taking on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
BREAKING Wikileaks founder expected to plead guilty to one count of violating U.S. espionage act: court filing
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to plead guilty this week to violating U.S. espionage law, in a deal that could end his imprisonment in Britain and allow him to return home to Australia, U.S. prosecutors said.
14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Rexdale shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
opinion Princess Anne's enduring popularity: her equestrian excellence, Canadian connections and an escaped kidnapping attempt
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Lifeguard and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor dies after apparent shark attack in Hawaii
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
'Kind of felt like we were on our own': B.C. family rebuilds decades-old resort destroyed by wildfire
A decades-old resort in B.C.’s Fraser Valley is welcoming guests back, eight months after the uninsured site was decimated by the Kookipi Creek wildfire.
