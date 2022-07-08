Live weather updates: Another stormy day in central Alberta

Severe thunderstorms are once again moving through central Alberta. Here are updates from CTV News Edmonton's chief meteorologist Josh Classen.

Josh Classen at 3:25 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for this storm cross the QE2 and heading east towards Wetaskiwin. LOTS of lightning, HEAVY rain and probably hail (possibly up to nickel-sized).

A severe thunderstorm west of Penhold and Innisfail has less lightning, but IS producing HEAVY rain and is showing signs of some broad rotation on radar. It's moving east at approx 30 km/h.

Josh Classen at 3:00 p.m.:

Friday's storms are a lot fewer and farther between. Plus, the tornado risk has moved east into Saskatchewan today. The city of Edmonton and all areas in yellow on the map below are under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH (possibly severe thunderstorms).

The areas in red are under Severe Thunderstorm WARNINGs and are either currently or imminently seeing severe weather. The main threats from these storms are localized downpours, hail (possibly up to nickel-sized) and strong wind gusts.

Most (possibly all) of the severe storms will pass south of the Edmonton area. But, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening. (possibly as early as 4 p.m. for the SW corner of the city).

AND...although the risk is low, we can't rule out the chance of a severe storm late this afternoon.