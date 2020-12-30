EDMONTON -- Eight frontline health-care workers from Lloydminster Hospital's maternity unit won over $240,000 in the World Juniors 50/50 on Sunday.

The women were working together on Dec. 27 and decided to purchase 50/50 tickets as a group. On Monday they found out they won the prize worth $241,850.

In a video posted to the World Junior's Twitter account one of the winners says, "Winning the money is a huge blessing, and a great way to end the year 2020 strong."

The online 50/50's are being held every game day, and tickets are only available to people in Alberta.