Lloydminster health-care workers win over $240K in World Juniors 50/50
Published Wednesday, December 30, 2020 8:35PM MST
The eight front line health-care workers from Lloydminster that won $241,850 in a World Juniors 50/50. (Source: Twitter/@HC_WJC)
EDMONTON -- Eight frontline health-care workers from Lloydminster Hospital's maternity unit won over $240,000 in the World Juniors 50/50 on Sunday.
The women were working together on Dec. 27 and decided to purchase 50/50 tickets as a group. On Monday they found out they won the prize worth $241,850.
In a video posted to the World Junior's Twitter account one of the winners says, "Winning the money is a huge blessing, and a great way to end the year 2020 strong."
The online 50/50's are being held every game day, and tickets are only available to people in Alberta.