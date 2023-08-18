Lloydminster man arrested with duct tape, gloves and Halloween masks in vehicle

A Lloydminster man is facing several charges after he evaded police and was later arrested with a BB gun, zip ties and several Halloween masks in his vehicle.

RCMP say the 23-year-old was seen driving erratically near 44 Street and 43 Avenue in Llyodminster on July 11.

When officers attempted to pull over the man, he sped away from the traffic stop. They chose not to follow him out of a concern for public safety.

The next day, RCMP located the vehicle and arrested the man.

In his car, they found a large amount of ammunition, a BB gun, two Halloween masks, duct tape, zip ties and gloves.

He faces four charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster on Aug. 22.

He is also scheduled to appear at the Saskatchewan Provincial Court for matters in that province.