Lloydminster man arrested with duct tape, gloves and Halloween masks in vehicle

A Lloydminster man was arrested with a BB gun and large amount of ammunition was seized, along with duct tape, zip ties, gloves and other items. (Source: RCMP) A Lloydminster man was arrested with a BB gun and large amount of ammunition was seized, along with duct tape, zip ties, gloves and other items. (Source: RCMP)