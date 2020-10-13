EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is the latest NHL player to contract COVID-19 as the Oilers confirmed October 5th, but he’s not the latest high-profile athlete. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and PGA golfer Dustin Johnson announced positive test results on Monday.

The virus affects everyone differently which presents an obvious challenge for medical professionals like Dr. Marni Wesner of the Glen Sather Sports Medicine Clinic. She recently treated an athlete diagnosed with COVID-19.

“What’s happening when people are getting really sick with COVID is that their body is mounting this wicked immune response to it. And because of that immune response there is a number of body systems that can be impacted,” said Wesner.

Doctors continue to explore many issues including how COVID affects the heart.

Not unusual for any virus according to experts, but a recent report suggested doctors are finding muscle inflammation of the heart, or Myocarditis, in younger athletes.

“It got a lot of press but if you actually look, it seems to be quite rare,” said infectious diseases expert Dr. Lynora M. Saxinger who added that McDavid’s medical team is likely to be well aware of the issue.

“The guidelines for treatments of conditions that cause heart muscle inflammation or damage usually include basically avoiding strenuous exercise for three to six months at least,“ Saxinger told CTV news.

According to the Oilers statement, McDavid has been in voluntary self-quarantine and is “feeling well and is experiencing mild symptoms.”

“That’s a good sign for having less likelihood that you’re going to have any complications or problems related to the inflammatory response from COVID,” said Dr. Wesner.

“Overall, I think it’s quite reassuring that most people with mild infections do recover completely, although it might take longer than you think,” added Dr. Saxinger.