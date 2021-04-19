EDMONTON -- Greenhouse owners in the Edmonton area are encouraging the public to purchase their bedding plants early this season due to a potential shortage in stock.

Owners of Spruce Grove Aspen Grove Greenhouses, Cindy and Steve Craine told CTV News Edmonton their regular order of bedding plants, like flowers and vegetable seeds, has been cut in half due to an extreme cold snap this February in Texas, where many garden shops source their product.

This marks the second year bedding plants may face supply shortages, the Craines said.

The couple shared how they had to close in June last year – the earliest time in their 25 years of operation – because they were sold out of bedding plants, like petunias and potato vines, due to supply chain issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spruce Grove garden centre said they are getting customers from places as far as Wetaskiwin and encourage shoppers to get out early in order to find their plants.

“Start going out to the garden shops now,” Steve said. “You can take a look, if you see something you like, take them home. It’s not too early, just don’t leave them outside at night.”