Local student wins trip to Nunavut in national Orange Shirt Day design contest
A Ponoka school is celebrating a hat trick of wins in a national contest for Orange Shirt Day.
The Orange Shirt Day Design Contest, held by the Orange Shirt Society, was open to all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across Canada.
The aim is to help spread awareness of the ongoing impacts of residential schools. Using their art skills and creativity, students submit designs and the meaning behind them.
For the third year in a row, a student from St. Augustine School in Ponoka won the contest.
"I genuinely was so surprised, because it never crossed my mind that I would win," Aliyah Bautista, the 2024 contest winner, said.
"It was really a shocking thing to find out."
Bautista wanted to emphasize the child in the phrase "every child matters" with her piece.
Aliyah Bautista's winning design for the Orange Shirt Day Design Contest. (Aliyah Bautista/Orange Shirt Society)
"I thought it would be really important that everyone really, truly knows the meaning of every child matters, because it really did affect a lot of people in their life, and it changed their life dramatically and negatively," Bautista said.
St. Augustine School celebrates Orange Shirt Day once a month, rather than once a year, according to one of the school's teachers. It's used as an opportunity to educate students and teachers on this part of Canada's history.
"We've learned about the things that the schools had done to the community, how it impacted the people, how they lost their culture, their families and some of them, their lives," Kelly Shimp, a technology and art teacher at St. Augustine, said.
"It's important to know what happened to them."
In 2023, then-Grade 10 student Charliss Santos won the contest and in 2022, then-Grade 11 student Geraldine Catalbas won.
"It's so surprising, she's very talented as an artist, but it's just such an honour that students here were recognized again," Shimp said.
As part of the prize for winning, Catalbas went to Ottawa to participate in Orange Shirt Day events and met the Prime Minister and Phyllis Webstad, the founder of the Orange Shirt Society.
Santos went to B.C. to celebrate with Webstad and her family last year. This year, Bautista and Webstad will go to Nunavut to celebrate the holiday.
"Phyllis is very hands on, (she) has been making the phone calls to our students and interacting with them," Shimp said.
"It's not just a photo op, it's a relationship that she actually has with the students that have won … she's kind of inspiring."
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Sept. 30, was originally known as Orange Shirt Day.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
MPs debating second Conservative motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau
Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
'Unstable crane' stops traffic, closes Vancouver SkyTrain station
Vancouver police have blocked traffic and the SkyTrain's Millennium Line has suspended service to VCC-Clark Station due to an 'unstable crane' in the area.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K'naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Helene's winds batter Florida as Category 3 storm races toward the coast
Tropical storm force winds began battering Florida on Thursday as Hurricane Helene prepared to make landfall, with forecasters warning that the enormous storm could create a "nightmare" surge along the coast and churn up damaging winds hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.
NDP MP introduces bill to criminalize residential school denialism
An NDP MP has introduced a bill that would criminalize residential school denialism, saying it would help stop harm caused toward survivors, their families and communities.
Risk of eye infections prompts recall of eye drops in Canada
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
Sask. teen charged in arson attack says 'voices told her to do things'
A lawyer defending a 14-year-old accused of setting a classmate on fire says 'voices told her to do things' prior to a fiery attack which severely injured a classmate and a teacher at Evan Hardy Collegiate earlier this month.
